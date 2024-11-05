Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Natera by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $235,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,164 shares of company stock worth $6,157,291. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

