Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FormFactor by 16.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $181,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,897.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

