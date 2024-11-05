Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.