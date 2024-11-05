Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 108,503 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,503 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Quanterix worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 34.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 44,205.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of QTRX opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $531.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Walt acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $624,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,487,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,775.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

