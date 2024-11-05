Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $262.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.14 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

