Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

