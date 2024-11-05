Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 293.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FMAR opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

