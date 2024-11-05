Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 388 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

