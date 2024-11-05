Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 8.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.87.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

Aflac stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

