Hanesbrands (HBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HBI opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

