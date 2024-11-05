Hanesbrands (HBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:HBI opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hanesbrands
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 2 Stocks Spinning Off Divisions to Boost Shareholder Value
- What is a support level?
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy? Analyst Confidence Grows for 2025
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Warren Buffett’s 1999 Market Warning Still Matters Today
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.