Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (HWCPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 16th

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.
About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6
