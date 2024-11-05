Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (HWCPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 16th

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.