Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. 203,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,813. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $385.94 million, a PE ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 25,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,282.94. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,750. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,282.94. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,840. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

