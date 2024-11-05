GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Announces Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics updated its FY24 guidance to $2.73-2.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.730-2.930 EPS.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.2 %

GXO traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 404,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.