Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 938 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $507.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.49 and a 12 month high of $523.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

