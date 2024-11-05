Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,260 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 216.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,577,287. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

