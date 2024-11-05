Growth N. V. Biotech Sells 7,879,583 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 7,879,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $12,055,761.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,509. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ESSA Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ESSA Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESSA Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.