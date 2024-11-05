Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €17.46 ($18.98) and last traded at €17.92 ($19.48), with a volume of 248994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €17.64 ($19.17).

Grenke Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.32. The firm has a market cap of $815.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

Featured Articles

