Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 75.7% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 134,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

