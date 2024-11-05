Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 140.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 119.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.59. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

