Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 578 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,537.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,953,000 after purchasing an additional 168,029 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,111,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,189,000 after buying an additional 132,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $288.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $306.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

