Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 521 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

