Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

