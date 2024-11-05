Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,239 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,987,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

