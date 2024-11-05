Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

