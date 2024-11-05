Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $67.43.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

