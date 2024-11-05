Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,232,321.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $91.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMG

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.