Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 60,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,068% from the previous session’s volume of 735 shares.The stock last traded at $49.97 and had previously closed at $49.32.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
