GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of GoDaddy worth $55,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,305,000 after buying an additional 235,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $171.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at $30,637,509.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,571. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

