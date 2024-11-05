Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Bought by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.03.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

