Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 2,099 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 119,633 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $87,558,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 196,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $73.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

