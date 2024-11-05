Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. 663,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,954,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

