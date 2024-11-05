Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 29,209 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.10% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $108,000.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock TCP Capital

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Philip M. Tseng bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,552.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip M. Tseng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,552.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,077.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,875. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 44.47 and a quick ratio of 44.47. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.35%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently -256.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

