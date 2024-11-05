Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $319.64. The stock had a trading volume of 63,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.08. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

