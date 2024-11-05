Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,998 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.43. 1,017,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

