Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,648 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 427,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock remained flat at $71.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

