Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,560. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $489.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

