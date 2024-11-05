Geron (GERN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Geron Stock Performance

Geron stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

