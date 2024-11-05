Geneva Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 462.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,795 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Copart by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 43.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,862,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,616,000 after buying an additional 1,469,292 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

