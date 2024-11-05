Geneva Partners LLC Takes $495,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $511.47 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.66 and a 1 year high of $540.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.89. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

