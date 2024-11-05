Geneva Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.47.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

