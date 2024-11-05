Geneva Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 703,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 496,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

