Geneva Partners LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $806.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $908.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $867.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

