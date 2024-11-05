General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lowered by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.83 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research upped their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

