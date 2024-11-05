Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GNK opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $684.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.12%.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Genco Shipping & Trading

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.