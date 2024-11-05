Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after buying an additional 411,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 486,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,600,000 after acquiring an additional 268,996 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,727,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $200.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $207.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.