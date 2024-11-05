Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issues Earnings Results

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of Gaia stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 5,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,344. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $135.78 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Get Gaia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gaia

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.