FY2024 EPS Estimates for Waters Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $11.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.65. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

Shares of WAT opened at $387.34 on Tuesday. Waters has a twelve month low of $241.95 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Waters by 55.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Waters by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 443,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $1,786,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $10,106,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 67.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

