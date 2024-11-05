FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWO opened at $284.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.46 and a 52 week high of $293.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

