FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $568.45 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $439.81 and a one year high of $585.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

