FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVO opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.